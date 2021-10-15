Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of TACO stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $319.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TACO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

