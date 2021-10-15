Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DH. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

DH stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

