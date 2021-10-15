Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Analysts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Laurence Reid acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,183,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $373,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 13,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,647. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

