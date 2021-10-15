Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DWSN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,091. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.77. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 101.25%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWSN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

