Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
DWSN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,091. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.77. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.47.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 101.25%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.
About Dawson Geophysical
Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
