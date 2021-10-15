DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Head-To-Head Contrast

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Net Element shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DATATRAK International and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International 5.91% 27.45% 5.09% Net Element -2.88% -48.77% -7.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DATATRAK International and Net Element, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and Net Element’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million 3.98 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Net Element $65.71 million 0.65 -$5.94 million ($0.73) -10.78

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Net Element.

Summary

DATATRAK International beats Net Element on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc. provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services to businesses that are required to accept cashless transactions, mobile payment services, merchant performance analytical tools, and merchant back office reporting. The International Transaction Solutions segment provides online and mobile commerce solutions for merchants including social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications and digital media operators. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

