Datamine (DAM) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $379,975.05 and $15,389.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00458323 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000859 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.25 or 0.00958191 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,679,451 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.