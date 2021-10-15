Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 109,104 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $15,762,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $15,437,124.96.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $14,953,794.24.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $251,683.64.

On Monday, August 16th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $153.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -902.06 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $159.92.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

