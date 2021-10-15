Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Daseke posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSKE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 663.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 735,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Daseke has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $635.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.14.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

