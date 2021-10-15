Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $1,340,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 962,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

