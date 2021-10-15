Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $65.66

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.66, but opened at $67.40. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $68.07, with a volume of 6,377 shares.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,868,000 after purchasing an additional 364,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 376,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 266,995 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.