DAO Maker Hits One Day Volume of $16.08 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $101.13 million and approximately $16.08 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004468 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,133.03 or 0.99498344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.18 or 0.06209473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

