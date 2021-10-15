Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DTRC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.60. 24,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. Dakota Territory Resource has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

