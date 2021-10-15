Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €98.00 ($115.29) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.29 ($108.57).

DAI opened at €83.22 ($97.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. Daimler has a 1-year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 1-year high of €82.66 ($97.25). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

