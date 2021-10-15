Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) by 168.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.30% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WEBL opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $98.52.

