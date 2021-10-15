DAFI Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $274,468.00 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $274,468.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00204557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00092248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,092,548 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

