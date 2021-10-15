CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $200.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.29.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $181.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.94. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $182.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 201,121 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $4,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

