CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $200.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $175.56 and last traded at $175.33, with a volume of 1787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.59.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average is $143.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

