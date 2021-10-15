CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 201,121 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $4,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $2,378,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $181.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $182.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

