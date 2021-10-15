Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Position Lifted by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cutera comprises about 2.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at $37,386,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at $9,778,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 3,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 139,796 shares during the period.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CUTR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $781.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

