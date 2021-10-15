CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight Sells 25,228 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $465,708.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CURO Group alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $493,674.24.

On Thursday, September 16th, Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $105,893.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52.

NYSE CURO opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.87. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

CURO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.