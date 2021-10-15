Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CURLF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CURLF stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

