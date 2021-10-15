Crowny (CRWNY) Trading 29.4% Higher Over Last Week

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Crowny has a market cap of $6.38 million and $598,762.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crowny has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00111641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.69 or 1.00216556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.38 or 0.06254210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

