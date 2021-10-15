Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 244,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,780,036 shares.The stock last traded at $169.49 and had previously closed at $170.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 19,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

