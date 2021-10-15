Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) in a research note released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.27.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,224. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,937,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

