Critical Survey: Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) & SOS (NYSE:SOS)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yiren Digital and SOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.45 -$106.17 million N/A N/A SOS $50.29 million 7.69 $4.40 million N/A N/A

SOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yiren Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yiren Digital and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital -2.29% 13.81% 7.68% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yiren Digital beats SOS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions. The company was founded by Ning Tang in March 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

