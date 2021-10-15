Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Stake Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 166,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,671 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,721,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 171,067 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 296,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. UBS Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CEQP opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $33.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

