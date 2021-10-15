Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $7.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $5.12. 4,461,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The company had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 320,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 686,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

