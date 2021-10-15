Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2744 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.27.

USOI stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

