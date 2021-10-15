CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Down 42.0% in September

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the September 15th total of 70,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

