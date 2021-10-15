Cowen Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cowen in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.70.

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Cowen has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

In other Cowen news, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cowen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cowen by 79.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cowen during the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth $46,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.