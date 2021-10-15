Covington Capital Management Takes Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

