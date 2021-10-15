Covington Capital Management Takes Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:URBN opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $42.10.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
