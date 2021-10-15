Covington Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

