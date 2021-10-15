Covington Capital Management Buys 1,475 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after purchasing an additional 317,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of VLO opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

