Covington Capital Management Buys 100 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

NYSE MMC opened at $160.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

