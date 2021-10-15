Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.25

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 1263219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVA shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Covanta by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 545,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 520,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Covanta by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

