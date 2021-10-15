COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Up 103.9% in September

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the September 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

COVA Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. COVA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COVA. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,967,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $8,334,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $6,305,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,814,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,794,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

