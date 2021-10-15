CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $337,240.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.

CRVL stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,284,000 after buying an additional 310,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CorVel by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

