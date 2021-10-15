Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $101.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $71.27. 3,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.92. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Capital International Investors increased its position in Cortexyme by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after buying an additional 275,089 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1,469.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at about $2,953,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

