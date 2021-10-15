Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

CTVA opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Corteva by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

