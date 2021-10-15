Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.76.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after buying an additional 145,368 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Corteva by 194.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corteva by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,448,000 after purchasing an additional 570,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Corteva by 71.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 272,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

