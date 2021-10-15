Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.36.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,275,000 after buying an additional 1,093,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after buying an additional 347,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

