Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.95 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.49.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $115.65 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

