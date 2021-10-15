Contrasting Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) & Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Global Solutions -115.50% N/A -85.93%

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Spark New Zealand shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Spectrum Global Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.50 billion 2.47 $266.96 million $0.72 22.97 Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 1.04 -$17.71 million N/A N/A

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spark New Zealand and Spectrum Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Spark New Zealand beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

