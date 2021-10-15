Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.65 and last traded at $51.80. Approximately 9,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,079,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.66.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.