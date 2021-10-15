ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.32.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $73.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 40,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

