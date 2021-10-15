Comparing Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) & iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and iCAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iCAD $29.70 million 9.13 -$17.61 million ($0.43) -25.19

Treace Medical Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Treace Medical Concepts and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 3 0 2.75 iCAD 0 0 7 0 3.00

Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.41%. iCAD has a consensus target price of $22.57, suggesting a potential upside of 108.42%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A iCAD -24.44% -18.86% -12.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iCAD beats Treace Medical Concepts on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

