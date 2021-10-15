Comparing Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) & First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 15.25% 7.65% 0.61% First Western Financial 24.91% 16.90% 1.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and First Western Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $49.35 million 1.50 $6.95 million N/A N/A First Western Financial $104.51 million 2.19 $24.53 million $3.17 9.04

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pathfinder Bancorp and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Western Financial has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.77%. Given First Western Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Summary

First Western Financial beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Oswego, NY.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

