Comparing LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) & Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LTC Properties and Camden Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $159.34 million 8.39 $95.29 million $2.41 14.08 Camden Property Trust $1.04 billion 15.27 $123.91 million $4.90 32.34

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LTC Properties. LTC Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. LTC Properties pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 37.80% 7.99% 4.24% Camden Property Trust 11.73% 3.50% 1.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LTC Properties and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 2 2 0 0 1.50 Camden Property Trust 0 4 13 0 2.76

LTC Properties presently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.93%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $147.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.77%. Given LTC Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats LTC Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

