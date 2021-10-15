Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,695 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

NYSEARCA KJAN opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.