Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 142 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $175.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.15. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.92.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.